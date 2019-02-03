CBI team reaches Kolkata Police Comissioner's house, stopped outside

A team of officials arrived at the residence of Police on Sunday to question him in connection with ponzi scam cases, but was stooped outside by sentries, officials said.

The has been trying to locate Kumar to question him in connection with and Saradha ponzi scam cases and might arrest him as the last resort, the officials said.

The IPS officer, who led a Special Investigation Team of Police probing the scams, needs to be questioned regarding missing documents and files but he has not responded to notices to appear before the agency, they said.

When the team reached Kumar's residence, it was stopped outside by officials and sentries, they said.

A team of Police officers rushed to the spot to speak to the CBI officials and tried to enquire whether they had required documents to question Kumar.

Kumar, a 1989-batch of cadre, did not even attend a meeting with officials who had gone to to review election preparedness, sources said.

A statement was issued Sunday from Kolkata Police, dismissing reports of him being missing from work.

"Please take note that not only is the CP Kolkata available in the city, but has also been attending office on a regular basis, with the exception of January 31, 2019, when he was on leave for a day. All concerned may please take note that if any news is spread without proper verification, will initiate strict legal action against defamation of both the CP Kolkata and Kolkata Police," the police said.