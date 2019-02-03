Mamata on dharna, slams Modi and Shah after Kolkata cops, CBI face-off

Launching a scathing attack on the Centre after a CBI team made an unsuccessfully bid to question the Kolkata Police Sunday, accused and of trying to organise a coup in the state.

In an unprecedented development, a number of CBI officers, who had gone to question Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scam cases, were bundled into police jeeps, whisked to a police station and detained on Sunday.

She said she would stage a dharna in central Kolkata tonight. Banerjee said the CBI's action is politically vindictive.

Amidst escalating tension between and the Centre, Loudon Street in central Kolkata witnessed a virtual showdown between the and the CBI. There were conflicting reports about some CBI officers being arrested.

While the agency sources claimed that some of its men were forcibly taken away from Kumar's Loudon Street residence and arrested, a denied the claim and said they have been taken to the police station to check if they had the documents required for questioning Kumar.

As politics played out on the street, rushed to the residence of Kumar. She had earlier extended her support to Kumar and alleged that the BJP was "misusing power to take control of the police and all other institutions".

She also alleged that Security Advisor was directing the CBI to harass political opponents, as per orders of the

"I feel ashamed to talk to such a who has blood on his hands," she said.

" and are trying to organise a coup in the state as we had organised the opposition rally on January 19. We were aware that the CBI will attack us after we organised the rally," Banerjee said, referring to the Brigade rally attended by leaders of about 20 opposition parties.

"Our government arrested chit fund owners when we came to power. It is we who formed an SIT to probe the matter," she said in a hurriedly-called press conference outside Kolkata Police Rajeev Kumar's residence.