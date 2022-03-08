Man arrested with 600 kg of drugs worth over Rs 60 lakh in Surat

-
ALSO READ
Allahabad HC grants bail to NDPS accused held with 350 kg ganja'
Nashik sees 2,696 fresh coronavirus cases, five deaths; 2,900 recover
8 fishermen missing after strong winds destroy boats off Gujarat coast
Six killed in gas leak in Gujarat's Surat, 20 others hospitalised
Schools to reopen for classes 1 to 7 in Maharashtra's Nashik from Dec 13
-
Police have seized 600 kg of ganja worth over Rs 60 lakh and arrested a native of Maharashtra in this connection in Gujarat's Surat district, an official said on Tuesday.
The contraband was seized on Monday from a vehicle with Maharashtra's number plate near a textile park in Sayan city of Olpad taluka here, said an official from Surat rural Special Operations Group (SOG).
Based on a tip-off, the SOG carried out an operation and seized 600.150 kg of ganja worth Rs 60,01,500, he said.
The police also seized a four-wheeler, a three-wheeler and a motorcycle, the official said.
They nabbed one of the accused, identified as Javed Sheikh, from Nashik in neighbouring Maharashtra.
Six more persons, including a drug supplier, are wanted in connection with the narcotic seizure. Three of them hail from Ganjam and one is from Angul in Odisha, the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU