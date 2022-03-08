Man arrested with 600 kg of drugs worth over Rs 60 lakh in Surat

Police have seized 600 kg of worth over Rs 60 lakh and arrested a native of Maharashtra in this connection in Gujarat's Surat district, an official said on Tuesday.

The contraband was seized on Monday from a vehicle with Maharashtra's number plate near a textile park in Sayan city of Olpad taluka here, said an official from Surat rural Special Operations Group (SOG).

Based on a tip-off, the SOG carried out an operation and seized 600.150 kg of worth Rs 60,01,500, he said.

The police also seized a four-wheeler, a three-wheeler and a motorcycle, the official said.

They nabbed one of the accused, identified as Javed Sheikh, from Nashik in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Six more persons, including a drug supplier, are wanted in connection with the narcotic seizure. Three of them hail from Ganjam and one is from Angul in Odisha, the official said.

