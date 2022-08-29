JUST IN
Man rescued from lift in Gurugram society slaps guards; FIR lodged

Soon after the man got out of the lift, he went about slapping Ashok Kumar, the apartment's security guard

CCTV grab
After a case of indecency reported in Noida society past week, a man has been arrested in Haryana's Gurugram after he was seen on CCTV footage repeatedly slapping his apartment's security guard and another person right after he was rescued from a lift.

The incident was reported from The Close N society in Gurugram's Sector 50, the NDTV reported.

The man is identified as Varun Nath, who got stuck in the apartment lift at around 7 am on Monday. Soon after he got out, he went about slapping Ashok Kumar, the apartment's security guard. He then turns to the liftman and slaps him too. According to media reports, Nath was stuck in the lift for some 3-4 minutes.

"I told him that he was in the wrong and that I was not at fault. Then he slapped the lift operator, too. The resident's name is Varun Nath," said Kumar, ANI reported.

Soon after, the apartment guards got together and raised "Down With Varun Nath" slogans. An FIR has been filed against the man.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media in which a 32-year-old woman was seen behaving indecently with a security guard at Jaypee Greens Wishtown society, which falls under Sector 126 police station. She allegedly got into an argument with the guards over a delay in opening the gates.

The security guard who complained to the police claimed that Bhavya Roy not only hurled expletives, and humiliated him and his colleagues but also “made derogatory remarks and used abusive words” for a particular community, PTI reported.
First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 23:03 IST

