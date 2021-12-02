Mandaviya to hold meeting with states on tracking Omicron at airports

-
ALSO READ
Take adequate steps to contain inter-state Covid infection: Mandaviya
Mandaviya to chair meeting over 'Har Ghar Dastak' covid vax campaign today
Health Minister Mandaviya to visit Kerala, Assam to review Covid situation
4 more pharma companies to start vax production by Oct-Nov: Mandaviya
Active black fungus cases at 27,142: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
-
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday will chair a meeting with the States on airport screening and surveillance with Airport Public Health Officials (APHOs) and Port Health Officials (PHOs), informed the official sources.
"The Health Minister will chair this meeting with the states at 10 am," sources said.
This comes amid the rising concerns of the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' which is being reported by foreign countries.
The new Omicron variant was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) by South Africa on November 24.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU