Manipur coronavirus update: 254 new cases push Manipur's tally to 9,791

The COVID-19 caseload in Manipur
rose to 9,791 as 254 more people, including 58 security personnel, tested positive for the disease, an official said Friday.
The death toll increased to 63 after a 55-year-old woman from Bishenpur succumbed to the infection, he said, adding that she was undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences here.
Imphal West district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 127, followed by 13 from Imphal East, 12 each from Thoubal and Kakching and 11 from Churachandpur, the official said.
Fifty-eight Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel are among new patients, he said.
At least 233 people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 7,602, he said.
The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in Manipur is at 77.64 per cent, the official said.
The state currently has 2,126 active patients and of them, 403 are CAPF personnel, he added.
