Goa coronavirus update: 519 fresh cases reported, tally rises to 31,071

reported 519 COVID-19 cases



and three deaths from the infection on Friday, taking the coastal state's count to 31,071 and toll to 386, while 724 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, an official said.

The number of people who have recovered now stands at 25,071, leaving the state with 5,614 active cases, he added.

A total of 1,981 people were tested for the infection during the day.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 31,071, new cases 519, deaths 386, discharged 25,071, active cases 5,614, samples tested till date 2,46,170.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)