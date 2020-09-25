Delhi coronavirus update: Tally crosses 264,000 with 3,827 new cases

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Importance of Covid-19 drug, current status
Coronavirus vaccine update: Covid drug, AstraZeneca vaccine current status
LIVE: Stubble burning can worsen Covid-19 situation in north, says expert
Coronavirus vaccine update: Oxford vaccine to provide protection for a year
Coronavirus vaccine update: China's Zhifei starts Phase II trial of vaccine
-
Delhi recorded 3,827 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its caseload to over 2.64 lakh, while 24 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,147, authorities said.
The city's infection tally stands at 2,64,450, while there are 30,867 active cases.
There are a total of 2,124 containment zones in the national capital.
Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with medical directors and superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing.
A total of 59,134 tests were conducted the previous day. The positivity rate in Delhi stands at 6.47 per cent.
The chief secretary also held a review meeting with all district magistrates on COVID-19management.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU