Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi encourages UP athletes going to Tokyo Olympics

In his popular radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Prime Minister on Sunday encouraged sportspersons from Uttar Pradesh who were going to participate in the Tokyo Olympics. In his address, the PM appreciated the life struggles of the players and the story of their triumph to reach their present level. “Our players participating in the Tokyo Olympics today faced many hardships and resource shortage in their childhood, but they persevered and remained focused on their goal,” the PM said.

He made a special mention of Muzaffarnagar’s Priyanka Goswami, who is the daughter of a bus conductor. Her fascination for medals since childhood helped her become a brisk-walking champion. He also mentioned Shivpal Singh, a javelin thrower from Varanasi. Shivpal's entire family is associated with this game. His father, uncle and brother are all proficient javelin throwers.

UP Chief Minister thanked the PM for his gesture and for promoting in the country. The CM said, inspired by PM, his state government had adopted the policy to promote and sportspersons. This was helping many sportspersons gain national and international fame.