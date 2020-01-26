Mann ki Baat: Violence and weapons are no solution, says PM Modi

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said insurgency in the Northeast has come down and one of the main reasons is that all issues of the region are being resolved through peaceful dialogue.

In this year's first 'Mann ki Baat', the PM's monthly radio address, Modi also appealed to all those trying to find solutions through weapons and violence to come back (to the mainstream).

He said violence is not a solution.
First Published: Sun, January 26 2020. 19:06 IST

