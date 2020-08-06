Manoj Sinha to replace G C Murmu as lieutenant governor of Jammu & Kashmir

Former Union minister is set to be the next lieutenant governor (L-G) of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a communique on Thursday. Sinha replaces Girish Chandra Murmu, the first L-G of J&K, who resigned from the post on Wednesday.

accepted Murmu’s resignation on Thursday.

“The President has accepted the resignation of Shri as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir. The President has been pleased to appoint Shri to be the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir with effect from the date he assumes charge of is office…,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan communique read.

Murmu resigned on Wednesday and media reports suggested he was tipped to be the next Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, replacing Rajiv Mehrishi, who retires this week.

Sinha, formerly Union Minister of State for Railways, is a three-time member of Parliament for the (BJP) from the Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.