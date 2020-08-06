Manoj Sinha to replace G C Murmu as lieutenant governor of Jammu & Kashmir

-
ALSO READ
President Kovind to forgo 30% salary, defer limousine purchase
Trustees of PM CARES appoint SARC & Associates as auditor of fund
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation got grants from China: BJP chief Nadda ups the ante
AGR dues: Telcos approach DoT to rope in CAG to simultaneously audit books
Don't fear CBI, CVC, CAG; extend loan to eligible borrowers: FM to bankers
-
Former Union minister Manoj Sinha is set to be the next lieutenant governor (L-G) of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a communique on Thursday. Sinha replaces Girish Chandra Murmu, the first L-G of J&K, who resigned from the post on Wednesday.
President Ram Nath Kovind accepted Murmu’s resignation on Thursday.
“The President has accepted the resignation of Shri Girish Chandra Murmu as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir. The President has been pleased to appoint Shri Manoj Sinha to be the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir with effect from the date he assumes charge of is office…,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan communique read.
ALSO READ: JK Lt Governor G C Murmu resigns, likely to get fresh Central posting
Murmu resigned on Wednesday and media reports suggested he was tipped to be the next Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, replacing Rajiv Mehrishi, who retires this week.
Sinha, formerly Union Minister of State for Railways, is a three-time member of Parliament for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU