China-backed attempt by Pak to discuss Kashmir at United Nations fails
Business Standard

Manoj Sinha to replace G C Murmu as lieutenant governor of Jammu & Kashmir

President Kovind has accepted the resignation of Girish Chandra Murmu, the first L-G of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Manoj Sinha, Telecom Minister
Former Union minister Manoj Sinha is set to be the next lieutenant governor (L-G) of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a communique on Thursday. Sinha replaces Girish Chandra Murmu, the first L-G of J&K, who resigned from the post on Wednesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted Murmu’s resignation on Thursday.

“The President has accepted the resignation of Shri Girish Chandra Murmu as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir. The President has been pleased to appoint Shri Manoj Sinha to be the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir with effect from the date he assumes charge of is office…,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan communique read.

Murmu resigned on Wednesday and media reports suggested he was tipped to be the next Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, replacing Rajiv Mehrishi, who retires this week.

Sinha, formerly Union Minister of State for Railways, is a three-time member of Parliament for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 07:59 IST

