Manual ticket counters of Taj Mahal, Agra Fort closed in view of Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
26/11 Mumbai attacks: Leaders pay tribute to victims, security personnel
Latent View sees bumper debut, lists at 169% premium against issue price
Indian Railways rolls back increased platform ticket price to Rs 10
Maha govt liable to ensure end of manual scavenging in state: Bombay HC
India, European Investment Bank sign contract for Agra Metro Rail project
-
In view of the current COVID-19 situation, the manual ticket counters of the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort in Uttar Pradesh's Agra were closed on Monday.
Superintending Archaeologist Dr Raj Kumar Patel said, "There was a huge gathering outside the ticket windows. Following this, the decision was taken to close the windows of the manual ticket counters. However, the monuments are not completely closed."
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 514 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.
The state has reported eight cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus so far, said the ministry.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU