Manual ticket counters of Taj Mahal, Agra Fort closed in view of Covid-19

In view of the current COVID-19 situation, the manual ticket counters of the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort in Uttar Pradesh's Agra were closed on Monday.

ANI 

A worker sanitises the premises of the Taj Mahal in Agra, joining efforts by civic and govt agencies to step up safety measures for the Omicron variant. (PTI Photo)

In view of the current COVID-19 situation, the manual ticket counters of the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort in Uttar Pradesh's Agra were closed on Monday.

Superintending Archaeologist Dr Raj Kumar Patel said, "There was a huge gathering outside the ticket windows. Following this, the decision was taken to close the windows of the manual ticket counters. However, the monuments are not completely closed."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 514 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The state has reported eight cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus so far, said the ministry.

First Published: Tue, January 04 2022. 08:50 IST

