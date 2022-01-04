Covid hospitalisations in US reach new high in 4 months at over 100,000

-
ALSO READ
6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska, no tsunami warning issued
Parts of Alaska under tsunami warning after 8.2-magnitude quake
Jill Biden to stop in Alaska on her way to Tokyo Olympics
'So difficult': Northwest cold forces people into shelters in Seattle
Court rejects Donald Trump's efforts to keep records from 1/6 panel
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the US reached a record high in nearly four months with more than 100,000 citizens currently hospitalized.
According to the latest data from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), COVID-19 hospitalizations was highest on January 14, 2021, with a high of more than 142,000 and they last topped 100,000 on September 11, 2021, reported CNN.
There have only been 67 days throughout the entire pandemic when more than 100,000 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus.
Currently, about three-quarters of hospital beds across the country are full, and one in seven are for COVID-19 patients, reported CNN.
There are more than 18,500 Covid-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Nearly 78 per cent of intensive care unit beds are currently occupied, and about a quarter of them are for COVID-19 patients.
Hospitalization rates are currently highest in New Jersey, Ohio and Delaware, where there are more than 50 COVID-19 hospitalizations for every 100,000 people. They are lowest in Alaska and Wyoming, with less than 10 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people, reported CNN.
Child hospitalizations are the highest they have ever been, with more than 500 children admitted each day over the week ending December 31, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the latest data from the CDC, cumulative hospitalization rates through November are about eight times higher for unvaccinated adults and about 10 times higher for unvaccinated children ages 12 to 17, reported CNN.
Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine boosters to children ages 12 to 15 on Monday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU