Many Indian students secured visa appointments for July, August: US Embassy

-
ALSO READ
Trump's H-1B ban expires: What this means for Indian IT professionals
US embassy to start visa appointments for Indian students from Monday
Embassy in talks with Blackstone to sell warehouse biz for Rs 1,800 crore
Following up with China on plight of Indian students: Indian Embassy
Explained: All you should know about America's new H-1B selection process
-
Thousands of Indian students have secured visa appointments for July and August since Monday, the US Embassy here said on Tuesday.
A senior American diplomat had said on Sunday that the US mission in India is "actively working" to accommodate as many student visa applicants as possible in July and August, and facilitating their legitimate travel remained a top priority for it.
"Since June 14, thousands of students have secured visa appointments for July and August. Thousands of appointments remain available and we will open thousands more in coming weeks," the American Embassy said in a tweet.
"We appreciate your patience as we diligently work to resolve the technical issues you have encountered," it said.
Don Heflin, the Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs at the US embassy, had also said earlier that the US-bound students will not require any proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter the country.
They will need a negative report of their COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to their departure.
There has been growing anxiety among a sizeable number of Indian students aspiring to fly to the US for higher studies in view of certain restrictions in getting visa appointments due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU