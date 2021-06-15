Top headlines: Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 net soars; Fitch downgrades APSEZ

-
Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 net profit jumps over 3 fold to Rs 105.30 crore
Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Tuesday reported over three fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 105.30 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 32.53 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing. READ MORE...
Fitch Ratings affirms Adani Ports at 'BBB-'; outlook negative
Fitch Ratings has placed negative outlook on Gautam Adani-led Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited's (APSEZ) affirming long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. APSEZ's underlying credit profile is assessed at 'bbb' while its rating is capped by India's Country Ceiling of 'BBB-', it said. READ MORE...
Chirag Paswan removed as LJP's national president, protest erupts in Patna
Chirag Paswan was removed from the post of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president after an emergency meeting of LJP national working committee. The decision was taken at a meeting of five LJP MPs at the residence of Pashupati Kumar Paras in Delhi. READ MORE...
May trade deficit widens to $6.28 billion as imports rise 73%: Govt
India's exports rose by 69.35 per cent to $32.27 billion in May, driven by healthy growth in sectors such as engineering, petroleum products and gems and jewellery, even as trade deficit widened to $6.28 billion, according to government data released on Tuesday. Exports in May last year stood at $19 billion, and in May 2019 it was at $29.85 billion, the data showed. READ MORE...
