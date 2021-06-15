Top headlines: Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 net soars; Fitch downgrades APSEZ

Q4 net profit jumps over 3 fold to Rs 105.30 crore



Ltd, which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Tuesday reported over three fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 105.30 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 32.53 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing.

has placed negative outlook on Gautam Adani-led and Special Economic Zone Limited's (APSEZ) affirming long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. APSEZ's underlying credit profile is assessed at 'bbb' while its rating is capped by India's Country Ceiling of 'BBB-', it said.

was removed from the post of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president after an emergency meeting of LJP working committee. The decision was taken at a meeting of five LJP MPs at the residence of Pashupati Kumar Paras in Delhi.

India's exports rose by 69.35 per cent to $32.27 billion in May, driven by healthy growth in sectors such as engineering, petroleum products and gems and jewellery, even as widened to $6.28 billion, according to government data released on Tuesday. Exports in May last year stood at $19 billion, and in May 2019 it was at $29.85 billion, the data showed.