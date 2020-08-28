Marketing expert Krishan Premnarayen gets AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award

-
Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) will confer its lifetime achievement award for the year to marketing expert Krishan Premnarayen.
Premnarayen, who had achieved the feat of becoming the youngest president of AAAI in 1988, had played a key role in the associations rise to prominence and its tie-ups with I&B Ministry, Doordarshan and All India Radio, among others.
After the stint, he continued to chair the AAAI-Government Relationship Committee on vital issues like tax on advertising, service tax and Doordarshan's participation in TV viewership measurement.
Premnarayen has also served at the helm of the Audit Bureau of Circulation and the National Readership Survey Council.
"He made very significant contributions to the industry. During his tenure the foundation was laid to make AAAI the legitimately recognized body for our industry across constituencies", said Ashish Bhasin, president, AAAI.
