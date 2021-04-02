Delhi sees 3,583 new Covid cases in 24 hours; Kejriwal rules out lockdown

-
In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that there is no plan to impose a lockdown and the only way to tackle fresh wave of infections is through mass vaccinations.
"If the Centre allows us to do vaccinations for all ages, then am confident that we will be able to control the spread of infections," Kejriwal said.
"In the last few days, coronavirus cases in Delhi have been rising, this is the fourth wave. 3,583 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. We are taking all possible measures, there is no need to worry," he said.
After chairing a high-level meeting on the coronavirus situation, Kejriwal said that his government is focusing only on vaccinations and 71,000 people were given doses in Delhi yesterday.
On Thursday, Delhi recorded 2,790 fresh infections, the highest daily count this year while nine more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,036, according to the city health department.
The positivity rate also mounted to 3.57 per cent amid a massive surge in cases in the span of the last few weeks.
