Mathura, Vrindavan to be connected with cruise service: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said Mathura and Vrindavan will be connected with a cruise service by developing waterways on the Yamuna to promote religious tourism.

Press Trust of India  |  Mathura 

Vrindavan
Vrindavan (Photo: Wikipedia)

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said Mathura and Vrindavan will be connected with a cruise service by developing waterways on the Yamuna to promote religious tourism.

The experience of travelling by cruise will allure tourists visiting Agra also to come to Mathura, he said on Monday after an event at Shankaracharya Ashram, Govardhan.

He was responding to Shankaracharya Adhokshajanand Deo Tirth's question about what the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways was doing to promote tourism in the area.

"Gokul, Mathura and Vrindavan would be connected by developing waterways on the Yamuna," Sonowal said, adding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently met him over this scheme.

He also took feedback from the officers of his department about the progress of the Centre's 'Har Ghar Jal' project in the area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 10 2022. 06:38 IST

