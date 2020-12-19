Farmers' protest: BSP chief Mayawati demands withdrawal of new farm laws

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday demanded withdrawal of the new farm laws amid the ongoing farmer protests against the three laws formulated by the Central government.

Mayawati on Saturday tweeted, "The Central government should not be dogmatic with the agitated farmers about the three new farm laws recently implemented in the country but must adopt a sympathetic attitude towards them and must accept their demands. The three farm laws should be withdrawn immediately, this is the only demand of the BSP."

Earlier, Mayawati had lent her support to the 'Bharat Bandh' observed by the farmers in the capital against the new farm laws. She had said that farmers are protesting all over the country to withdraw the three new laws related to agriculture and the BSP supports the call for 'Bharat Bandh' by the farmer organisations. The party also appealed to the Centre to accept all the demands put forth by the farmers.

--IANS

vkt/vav/khz/kr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)