Central govt should immediately withdraw farm laws, says Mayawati

-
ALSO READ
Om Birla expresses grief over demise of BSP chief Mayawati's father
UP: Mayawati expresses concern over shortage, black marketing of urea
BSP not in support of two bills related to farmers passed in Parl: Mayawati
Mayawati hits out at UP govt over condition of Covid-19 health workers
Revolt in Mayawati's camp as 5 BSP MLAs join Akhilesh's Samajwadi Party
-
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, Mayawati on Saturday said that her party demands immediate withdrawal of the recent farm laws.
"The central government should immediately withdraw the three farm laws by accepting the demands of the farmers and should not adopt a rigid approach while dealing with the agitating farmers but the government should have a sympathetic attitude towards them. This is the demand of BSP," said Mayawati.
Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU