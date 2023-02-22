MEA's geo-economic event 'Asia Economic Dialogue' to be held from Feb 23-25

Ministry of External Affairs' flagship event on geo-economics -- Asia Economic Dialogue -- will be held from February 23-25 in Pune where themes such as global growth prospects and meeting climate targets will be discussed.

The Asia Economic Dialogue (AED) is the ministry's annual event and is hosted in collaboration with the Pune International Centre.

The principal theme for the Dialogue's seventh edition is Asia and the Emerging World Order', a statement said.

The dialogue will also discuss themes such as global growth prospects; How the Global South will shape the G20 agenda; the Metaverse: Understanding the Future; and Meeting climate targets: The Road Ahead.

The inaugural session would be a conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Bhutan's Finance Minister Lyonpo Namgay Tshering and Maldivian Finance Minister Ibrahim Ameer.

More than 44 speakers from various countries, including Brazil, the US, the UK, South Africa, Bhutan, Maldives, Switzerland, Singapore, and Mexico, will be participating in the dialogue.

