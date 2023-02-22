JUST IN
Cement firms set for 3rd year of growth, volume seen jumping 7-9% in FY24
Tiger Global's Internet Fund offloads 1.7% stake in Delhivery for Rs 414 cr
NDMC approves installation of telecom towers, allotment of municipal spaces
Managing risk profile of plants a must for investments in RE sector: Report
PM Modi reviews 9 infrastructure projects worth over Rs 41,500 cr
RBI onshore, offshore intervention helps rupee outperform: Traders
Mumbai transport takes 400 buses off roads as 3 CNG buses catch fire
How news doesn't interest investors, but hyperlocal news apps do
Experts want Indo-UK partnership to attain 'One Health Aquaculture' concept
European Union carbon price passes symbolic 100 euros as reforms bite
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Cement firms set for 3rd year of growth, volume seen jumping 7-9% in FY24
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

MEA's geo-economic event 'Asia Economic Dialogue' to be held from Feb 23-25

The principal theme for the Dialogue's seventh edition is Asia and the Emerging World Order', a Ministry of External Affairs statement said

Topics
Ministry of External Affairs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

S Jaishankar
Photo: Twitter

Ministry of External Affairs' flagship event on geo-economics -- Asia Economic Dialogue -- will be held from February 23-25 in Pune where themes such as global growth prospects and meeting climate targets will be discussed.

The Asia Economic Dialogue (AED) is the ministry's annual event and is hosted in collaboration with the Pune International Centre.

The principal theme for the Dialogue's seventh edition is Asia and the Emerging World Order', a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

The dialogue will also discuss themes such as global growth prospects; How the Global South will shape the G20 agenda; the Metaverse: Understanding the Future; and Meeting climate targets: The Road Ahead.

The inaugural session would be a conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Bhutan's Finance Minister Lyonpo Namgay Tshering and Maldivian Finance Minister Ibrahim Ameer.

More than 44 speakers from various countries, including Brazil, the US, the UK, South Africa, Bhutan, Maldives, Switzerland, Singapore, and Mexico, will be participating in the dialogue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ministry of External Affairs

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 22:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU