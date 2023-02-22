NDMC approves installation of telecom towers, allotment of municipal spaces

The New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday approved various proposals, including those related to installation of telecom towers and allotment of municipal spaces, its Vice Chairperson Satish Upadhyay said.

In a meeting of the council, all its members also passed a special vote of thanks for the acceptance of regularisation of 4,500 Regular Muster Roll (RMR) employees and their gazette declaration.

This special vote of thanks was moved by Upadhyay and supported by all the other members of the council.

"The civic and employee oriented initiatives were approved in the meeting," Upadhyay said in a statement



The vice chairman said security services arrangements at various (New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) premises under "Group D (for Navyug Schools, Sewerage Centre and auto workshops) and Group E (for Atal Aadarsh Schools)" will be tightened.

In the statement, Upadhyay said according to a "approved study report", buildings, premises, schools, gardens and parks have been divided into five groups A, B, C, D and E. Group E has under it all Schools, the statement said.

"The NDMC policy regarding the installation of communication towers by cellular and basic telecom operators on rooftop or ground base within the premises and in the area under the jurisdiction of the NDMC" was approved in the meeting, he added.

The municipal council is making substantial investments for improving infrastructure, the statement said and added that the cost of various services provided by it has increased manifold.

It is now required to revise the rates of permission charges and licence fees in addition to other modifications in the existing guidelines, Upadhyay said.

He said that the council has approved the circulation of the NDMC Draft Cellular Tower Policy for inviting comments, including those cellular operators, infrastructure providers and the people.

The council has also approved the renewal of the policy to make any new allotments to government bodies, according to section 141 of the NDMC Act, 1994, which states that the chairperson "may with the sanction of the council lease, sell, let out hire or otherwise transfer any immovable property belonging to the council".

