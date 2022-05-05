Meenakashi Lekhi discusses bilateral trade with Chilean business delegation

-
Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi, who visited Chile as part of her ongoing eight-day visit to South America, met with the Chilean business delegation and discussed the bilateral cooperation and investment opportunities.
Taking to Twitter, the MoS said, "Delighted to interact with Chilean business delegation. Thank Mr Richard Von Appen, President of SOFOFA, (Federation of Chilean Industry) for organising the meeting. Discussed our growing bilateral cooperation in trade & commerce, investment opportunities for Chile companies and advantage of doing business with India."
The Minister also visited the Parliament of Chile and attended the parliamentary session. The MoS also held productive talks with the Speaker of the Chilean President of the Chamber of Deputies (Lower house in Chile Parliament), Raul Soto Diputado. Both sides discussed the growing partnership between the two countries.
"Visited the beautiful Parliament of Chile and witnessed a session of the Chilean parliament. Had a productive meeting with the Speaker of the Chilean President of the Chamber of Deputies Raul Soto Diputado. Discussed our growing bilateral relations & parliamentary cooperation between India & Chile," she tweeted.
She also met with the President of the India-Chile Parliamentary Friendship Group, Member of Parliament Ciccardini. They exchanged ideas on women empowerment and child care.
Lekhi has been on an official visit to Panama, Honduras and Chile since April 28, and the visit is scheduled to culminate on May 5. This is her first visit to these countries. Earlier she had visited Colombia in September last year.
