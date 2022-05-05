India, France discuss ways to increase mobility of students, professionals

and have discussed ways to jointly increase the mobility of students, professionals and while strengthening their efforts to combat irregular between the two countries.

According to a joint statement issued on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, the two countries are fully committed to pursuing the implementation of the Partnership Agreement on and Mobility, which entered into force on October 1, 2021.

The agreement aims to facilitate temporary circular based on mobility and the encouragement for a return of skills to the home country.

"Recognising the benefit of bilateral student mobility, maintains the objective of 20,000 Indian by 2025 which will create opportunities for new businesses, start-ups and innovation between the two countries," according to the joint statement.

Both sides will also continue to work jointly to increase the mobility of students, graduates, professionals and while strengthening their efforts to combat irregular migration, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi, who was in Paris for the final leg of his 3-nation tour, discussed with French President Macron issues of bilateral and mutual interests as well as regional and global developments.

Prime Minister Modi left for home early on Thursday after concluding his European tour during which he held a series of bilateral meetings in Germany and Denmark to boost ties in a range of areas including trade, energy and green technology.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)