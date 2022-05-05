JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Hong Kong reopens beaches, Beijing quarantine rules on foreign travel eased
Business Standard

India, France discuss ways to increase mobility of students, professionals

Both sides will also continue to work jointly to increase the mobility of students, graduates, professionals and skilled workers while strengthening their efforts to combat irregular migration

Topics
India | France | Migration

Press Trust of India  |  Paris 

French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak at the Chateau of Chantilly, north of Paris. Photo: AP/PTI
French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AP/PTI

India and France have discussed ways to jointly increase the mobility of students, professionals and skilled workers while strengthening their efforts to combat irregular migration between the two countries.

According to a joint statement issued on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, the two countries are fully committed to pursuing the implementation of the Partnership Agreement on Migration and Mobility, which entered into force on October 1, 2021.

The agreement aims to facilitate temporary circular migration based on mobility and the encouragement for a return of skills to the home country.

"Recognising the benefit of bilateral student mobility, France maintains the objective of 20,000 Indian students by 2025 which will create opportunities for new businesses, start-ups and innovation between the two countries," according to the joint statement.

Both sides will also continue to work jointly to increase the mobility of students, graduates, professionals and skilled workers while strengthening their efforts to combat irregular migration, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi, who was in Paris for the final leg of his 3-nation tour, discussed with French President Macron issues of bilateral and mutual interests as well as regional and global developments.

Prime Minister Modi left for home early on Thursday after concluding his European tour during which he held a series of bilateral meetings in Germany and Denmark to boost ties in a range of areas including trade, energy and green technology.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, May 05 2022. 11:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU