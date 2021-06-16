Meghalaya reports 495 fresh coronavirus cases, 8 more fatalities

Meghalaya on Wednesday recorded 495 new cases pushing the tally to 43,254, a senior health department official said.

Eight more Covid-19 fatalities also took the death toll to 758.

Health Services Director Aman War said that 453 patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of cured people to 38,032.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 4,464.

Of the fresh fatalities, seven were reported from the East Khasi Hills district and one from the East Garo Hills district.

The state has tested over 6.33 lakh samples for Covid-19 to date, he said.

Till Tuesday, 5.3 lakh people have been inoculated with over 75,000 of them receiving both doses of the vaccine, War said.

