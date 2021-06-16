Covid: Delhi administration to train 5,000 youths as health assistants

-
-
The Delhi government will train 5,000 youths to assist doctors and nurses as part of preparations for a possible third wave of COVID-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.
The health assistants or community nursing assistants will be imparted two weeks basic training in nursing and lifecare. The training will start from June 28 in batches of 500 candidates.
"I believe this move will strengthen our preparation for the third wave of Covid. Our aim is to learn from experiences across the globe such as the UK where the third wave has emerged, and to be fully prepared," Kejriwal said in an online briefing.
Training applicants need to have cleared class 12 and be at least 18-years-old. Online applications for training will be received on a first come, first served basis from June 17, he said.
The health assistants will be roped in whenever their services are required during the possible third wave. They will be paid for the days they work, the chief minister said.
They will be trained in basic nursing, paramedical, lifesaving, first aid home care, sample collection, oxygen concentrators and cylinders operations and other such tasks, Kejriwal said.
The initiative is being taken in view of shortage of medical staff witnessed during the first and the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The basic training will be imparted to the selected candidates by Indraprastha University (IP) University and nine medical institutes of Delhi, he said.
The Delhi government has already undertaken preparations to tackle the possible third wave of COVID-19 like arranging oxygen plants, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, and oxygen storage tanks, Kejriwal said.
