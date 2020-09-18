Meghalaya reports 89 new Covid-19 cases, state's tally now at 4,447

Eighty-nine more people tested



positive for COVID-19 in on Friday, taking the state's tally to 4,447, a senior health official said.

Two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 34.

At present, the state has 1,976 active cases, he said.

Altogether 95 patients recovered from COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of people who have been cured of the disease in to 2,437, Health Services director Aman War said.

East Khasi Hills district, where the state capital is located, continues to be the worst affected with 70 fresh cases on Friday. It has 1,369 of the total active cases, War said.

As many as 1.29 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, the official said.

