Bamboo industry to play crucial role in post-Covid economy: Jitendra Singh

Nagaland reports 51 new Covid-19 cases, state's tally now at 5,357

Nagaland reported 51 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally in the state to 5,357, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said

Nagaland | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Kohima 

Coronavirus
Community healthcare volunteers check the temperature and oxygen level of slum residents during a campaign for coronavirus testing

Nagaland reported 51 new COVID-19

cases on Friday, pushing the tally in the state to 5,357, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The state currently has 1,213 active cases.

"Out of 544 results received, 51 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed 23 in Kohima, 20 in Dimapur, 4 in Mokokchung, 2 in Mon and 1 each in Peren and Tuensang districts," the minister tweeted.

As many as 4,108 patients have been cured of the disease, 15 have died and 21 migrated to other states, a health department official said.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state is 76.68 per cent.

A total of 72,596 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Tripura so far, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 18 2020. 19:59 IST

