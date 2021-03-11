Men at Delhi's border, women take charge of Punjab's farmlands

It’s been nearly four months since Rupinder Kaur’s husband has been away from home. “Some of us (women) are used to living without men, who are guarding our frontiers. For the rest, it’s a different border where the men are.

And all of us have learnt to live on the edge,” says the woman from Doraha in Ludhiana, Punjab. Her husband, like thousands of other protesting farmers, has been camping in Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur on the borders of Delhi, vowing not to concede ground to what they call “monstrous farm laws”. This has left women across ...