Micro containment zones rise in Bengaluru, civic body on battle mode

The number of micro containment zones in rose to 141 due to the spread of Covid-19, signalling an alarming situation in Karnataka. There were less than 100 micro containment zones till last week.

The authorities have taken stringent measures of sealing down residences and apartment complexes in these areas. The spread of infection is more in Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and West divisions of Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones house several software parks, including International Tech Park (ITPB) and houses the IT crowd.

Begur, Hagadur wards have reported more than 8 cases. According to the Bruhat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Begur (10), Hagadur (8), RR Nagar (8), Basavapura (7), Hoodi (6), Kadugodi (6), Sanjaynagar (5) and KR Puram (5) areas have been given special attention to contain the Covid spread.

Bengaluru logged 477 new Covid cases on Tuesday taking the number of confirmed cases to 12,28,515.

A total of 154 were discharged from the hospitals and so far 12,03,636 Covid patients returned home after being discharged in Bengaluru.

Seven deaths were reported from Bengaluru taking the death toll to 15,892. There are 8,986 active cases in the city, according to the health bulletin.

Chief Health officer Vijendra explained that 1,736 persons travelling from Kerala and Maharashtra were tested for Covid in Bengaluru on Tuesday and no positive case was found.

The tests were conducted at all major entry points to the city. Few of them have been quarantined in government facilities and after observation, further action will be taken, he stated.

Meanwhile, the BBMP along with the police department have enforced stringent restrictions on movement in Bengaluru from Tuesday night onwards. Though night curfew has been in place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., it was not followed strictly. People were allowed to move freely.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has already issued warnings on initiation of legal action on those who wander in the nights.

Teams comprising both police and BBMP have been formed to ensure strict implementation of Covid guidelines in malls, marketplaces and crowded areas.

Wherever there are violations, these teams have been directed to reach and take action.

Those who travel to the airport and railway stations late in the night must furnish the related documents. Buses, autos and other vehicle movements are allowed, authorities said.

