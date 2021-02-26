Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming

-
-
Cricketing legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara and Muttiah Muralitharan will take the field once again as the Road Safety World Series T20 gets underway in Raipur from March 2 to 21.
The first edition of the series was called off after four games on March 11 last year due to Covid-19 pandemic.
The venue for the second edition of Road Safety World Series is the newly-built Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, whose seating capacity is 65,000. However, tickets for only 50 per cent of the seats will be up for grabs owing to Covid-19 pandemic.
How many teams will participate on Road Safety World Series 2021?
Australia Legends has pulled out of T20 Series due to of the team's inability to travel due to strict Covid-19 restrictions Down Under. England and Bangladesh Legends are the two new teams in the Road Safety World Series T20.
Bangladesh Legends have been included as a replacement to the Australian Legends. England Legends have been included as the sixth team in the event.
Teams in Road Safety World Series 2021
- India Legends
- Sri Lanka Legends
- West Indies Legends
- South Africa Legends
- Bangladesh Legends
- England Legends
The tickets for Road Safety World Series 2021 is available on Bookmyshow.
Road safety World Series’ full schedule and match timing
|Matches
|Date
|Time
|Day
|India legends vs Bangladesh legends
|5-Mar
|7:00 PM
|Friday
|Sri Lanka legends vs West Indies legends
|6-Mar
|7:00 PM
|Saturday
|England legends vs Bangladesh legends
|7-Mar
|7:00 PM
|Sunday
|South Africa legends vs Sri Lanka legends
|8-Mar
|7:00 PM
|Monday
|India legends vs England legends
|9-Mar
|7:00 PM
|Tuesday
|Bangladesh legends vs Sri Lanka legends
|10-Mar
|7:00 PM
|Wednesday
|England legends vs South Africa legends
|11-Mar
|7:00 PM
|Thursday
|Bangladesh legends vs West Indies legends
|12-Mar
|7:00 PM
|Friday
|India legends vs South Africa legends
|13-Mar
|7:00 PM
|Saturday
|Sri Lanka legends vs England legends
|14-Mar
|7:00 PM
|Sunday
|South Africa legends vs Bangladesh legends
|15-Mar
|7:00 PM
|Monday
|Englabd legends vs West Indies legends
|16-Mar
|7:00 PM
|Tuesday
|Semi-final 1
|17-Mar
|7:00 PM
|Wednesday
|Semi-final 2
|19-Mar
|7:00 PM
|Friday
|Finals
|21-Mar
|7:00 PM
|Sunday
When and where to watch road safety World series on television?
You can watch the live telecast of all the matches on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema, FTA channel Rishtey Cineplex from 7 pm IST onwards from March 4, 2021.
How to live stream Road Safety World Series’ matches?
Fans can live stream the road safety T20 matches on Voot and Jio apps and websites.
Here are the full squads of the Road Safety World Series:
India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony.
Sri Lanka Legends: Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Thilan Thushara, Nuwan Kulasekara, Russel Arnold, Ajantha Mendis, Farveez Maharoof, Sanath Jayasuriya, Manjula Prasad, Malinda Warnapura, Dammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Chamara Kapugedra, Tillakratne Dilshan, Dulanjana Wijesinghe.
Bangladesh Legends: Khaled Mahmud, Mohammed Sharif, Mushfiqur Rahman, A N M Mamun Ur Rashed, Nafees Iqbal, Mohammad Rafique, Abdur Razzak, Khaled Mashud, Hannan Sarker, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alamgir Kabir.
South Africa Legends: Morne Van Wyk, Alviro Petersen, Nicky Boje, Andrew Puttick, Thandi Tshabalala, Loots Bosman, Llyod Norris Jones, Zander de Bruyn, Monde Zondeki, Garnett Kruger, Roger Telemachus, Jonty Rhodes, Makhaya Ntini, Justin Kemp.
West Indies Legends: Brian Lara, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Dwayne Smith, Ryan Austin, William Perkins, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Pedro Collins, Ridley Jacobs, Narsingh Deonarine, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn.
England Legends: Kevin Pietersen, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Nick Compton, Kabir Ali, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tindall, Chris Tremlett, Sajid Mahmood, James Tredwell, Chris Schoefield, Johnathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom.
What is Road Safety World Series 2021?
The Road Safety World series is a cricket T20 league, formed to spread awareness about road safety among individuals.
What is the aim of Road Safety World Series?
The Road Safety World Series T20 League aims to influence and change people's mindset towards their behaviour on the roads and create awareness towards road safety in the country.
Who formulated the idea of Road Safety World Series?
The Road Safety World Series is an initiative by the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra in association with the Professional Management Group (PMG) spearheaded by Little Master Sunil Gavaskar as the Commissioner of the Series.
Sachin Tendulkar is the Brand Ambassador of the League. Education technology platform Unacademy is the title sponsor and Viacom18 is the broadcast partner of the league.
Who is the founder of Road Safety World Series?
Founder of the Road Safety World Series, who is also a Senior Member in the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra, Chief of RTO Thane (Konkan Range), and who was recently honoured by Wockhardt Foundation with India Corona Warrior Award, Ravi Gaikwad said: "It gives me immense pleasure to welcome the England Legends and the Bangladesh Legends to the Unacademy Road Safety World Series. Their participation will add to the competitive spirit of this exciting series. The importance of this series has gained further relevance given the fact that the number of deaths due to road accidents haven't lessened even during the pandemic. We all need to carry on with our efforts to create maximum awareness towards road safety and save as many lives as possible on Indian roads.”
