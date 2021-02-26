Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming

Cricketing legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara and Muttiah Muralitharan will take the field once again as the World Series T20 gets underway in Raipur from March 2 to 21. The first edition of the series was called off after four games on March 11 last year due to Covid-19 pandemic. The venue for the second edition of World Series is the newly-built Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, whose seating capacity is 65,000. However, tickets for only 50 per cent of the seats will be up for grabs owing to Covid-19 pandemic. Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here How many teams will participate on World Series 2021? Australia Legends has pulled out of T20 Series due to of the team's inability to travel due to strict Covid-19 restrictions Down Under. England and Bangladesh Legends are the two new teams in the Road Safety World Series T20. Bangladesh Legends have been included as a replacement to the Australian Legends. England Legends have been included as the sixth team in the event. Teams in Road Safety World Series 2021

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor