Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son Zain Nadella dies of cerebral palsy

-
ALSO READ
Cerebral palsy: The condition that led to Satya Nadella's son's demise
Satya Nadella's son, Zain, passes away at age 26: Microsoft
Nadella gets C K Prahalad Award for Business Sustainability Leadership
Human presence is ultimate connection in Metaverse: Satya Nadella
Honour to receive Padma Bhushan, says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
-
Tech giant Microsoft has said its Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella's son Zain Nadella has died.
Zain was 26 and had been born with cerebral palsy.
"Very sadly Satya's son Zain Nadella has passed away. The Nadellas are taking time to grieve privately as a family," a Microsoft spokesperson said in response to an email query by PTI.
Meanwhile, condolence messages poured in on social media platforms and many took to Twitter to mourn the demise.
Satya Nadella is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of global software giant Microsoft.
Hyderabad-born Nadella was named CEO of Microsoft in February 2014. In June 2021, he was also named the company's Chairman, an additional role in which he would lead the work to set the agenda for the board.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU