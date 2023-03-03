Mild earthquake of 3.8 magnitude jolts Odisha's Koraput district: NCS

JUST IN
Odisha  | Earthquake

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

A mild earthquake of 3.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale occurred in Odisha's Koraput district on Friday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake took place at 5.05 am at a depth of 5 km. The epicentre was 129 km east of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh, it said.

However, there was no report of any casualty or damage to properties.

According to the Koraput district administration, tremors were felt in Narayanpatna, Laxmipur and Bandhugaon areas and people came out of their houses in panic.

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 18:21 IST

