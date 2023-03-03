JUST IN
Remarks against PM: SC extends interim bail of Pawan Khera till March 17
Manish Sisodia moves Delhi court to seek bail in liquor scam case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday moved a bail plea at a court here after he was arrested by the CBI

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia speaks during a special session of Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi
Manish Sisodia speaks during a special session of Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday moved a bail plea at a court here after he was arrested by the CBI in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal on Monday sent Sisodia to the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for five days. The custody ends on March 4.

The probe agency arrested Sisodia on February 26 after eight hours of questioning.

Sisodia had moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the CBI on Tuesday. His plea, however, was declined by a bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and justice P.S. Narasimha.

The apex court said that Sisodia has alternative remedies available before the Delhi High Court.

The top court also stressed that he must move either the trial court or the high court for the relief he is seeking from the apex court.

The CBI had on Sunday said Sisodia was arrested as he provided "evasive replies" and "did not co-operate in the investigation".

The probe agency also said the present case was registered against Sisodia and 14 others for investigation into the matter of alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of Excise Policy for 2021-22, and extending post-tender benefits to private persons.

A chargesheet was filed on December 25, 2022, against then CEO of a Mumbai-based private company and six others.

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 17:52 IST

