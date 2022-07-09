JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Amit Shah to chair North Zonal Council meeting in Rajasthan today
Business Standard

Mild tremors felt in two Karnataka districts, create panic among residents

Mild tremors were felt in Karnataka's Viayapura and Bagalkot districts on Saturday, triggering panic among residents

Topics
Karnataka | Earthquake

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

Mild tremors were felt in Karnataka's Viayapura and Bagalkot districts on Saturday, triggering panic among residents.

The tremors were felt at 6.21 a.m. in Vijayapura city, Nagathana, Aliyabad, Ghonasagi, Kallakavatagi, Somadevarahatti, Indi and Basavana Bagewadi in Vijayapura district.

Vijayapura District Commissioner, Vijayamahantesh Danammanavar has appealed to the people not to worry as authorities were gathering information regarding the incident.

Meanwhile in Bagalkot, the tremors were felt in multiple locations of Jamkhandi town and surrounding areas.

The district authorities are in consultation with the National Centre for Seismology and Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority.

--IANS

mka/khz/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, July 09 2022. 10:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU