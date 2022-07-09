Mild tremors felt in two Karnataka districts, create panic among residents

-
Mild tremors were felt in Karnataka's Viayapura and Bagalkot districts on Saturday, triggering panic among residents.
The tremors were felt at 6.21 a.m. in Vijayapura city, Nagathana, Aliyabad, Ghonasagi, Kallakavatagi, Somadevarahatti, Indi and Basavana Bagewadi in Vijayapura district.
Vijayapura District Commissioner, Vijayamahantesh Danammanavar has appealed to the people not to worry as authorities were gathering information regarding the incident.
Meanwhile in Bagalkot, the tremors were felt in multiple locations of Jamkhandi town and surrounding areas.
The district authorities are in consultation with the National Centre for Seismology and Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority.
