Militant associate of The Resistance Front arrested in J&K's Baramulla

-
ALSO READ
Militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam area
NIA conducts raids across Jammu and Kashmir in terror funding case
Militant who shot at cop killed in encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama
Weekend Covid curfew lifted from eight districts, restrictions eased in J-K
11 J-K govt workers, including Hizb chief's sons, sacked for terror links
-
Security forces on Saturday arrested a militant associate of The Resistance Front (TRF) and recovered incriminating material, including ammunition, from his possession in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Police along with the Army and CRPF arrested a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit TRF (LeT) at Kitchama, a police spokesperson said.
He said the arrested person has been identified as Farooq Ahmad Malik, a resident of Kitchama, Baramulla.
Incriminating material, including a Chinese hand grenade, two pistol magazines and 16 live pistol rounds, were recovered from his possession, the spokesperson said.
He said Malik was in close contact with an active terrorist namely Hilal Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Shrakwara Kreeri, and was providing logistic and other material support to him.
A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated, the spokesperson added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU