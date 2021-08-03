Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Bandipora

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chandaji area of Bandipora in north Kashmir after inputs were received about the presence of there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the opened fire on the forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, a militant was killed, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained, he said, adding the operation is still underway.

