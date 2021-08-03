Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Bandipora

-
-
An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chandaji area of Bandipora in north Kashmir after inputs were received about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the forces, who retaliated.
In the exchange of fire, a militant was killed, the official said.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained, he said, adding the operation is still underway.
