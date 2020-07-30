Militants target Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, no casualties

-
Militants on Thursday opened fire at an Army vehicle in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir,police said
There was no loss of life in the attack.
The ultras opened fire on the vehicle of the Army at Drubgam Payeen in Pulwama and fled from the spot, a police official said.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search for the militants, he added.
