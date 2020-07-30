JUST IN
1 million Covid-19 tests per day in India in next two months: Harsh Vardhan
Militants target Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, no casualties

Militants on Thursday opened fire at an Army vehicle in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir,police said There was no loss of life in the attack.

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Pulwama

The ultras opened fire on the vehicle of the Army at Drubgam Payeen in Pulwama and fled from the spot, a police official said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search for the militants, he added.

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 15:38 IST

