Militants target Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, no casualties

Militants on Thursday opened fire at an Army vehicle in district of Jammu and Kashmir,police said



There was no loss of life in the attack.

The ultras opened fire on the vehicle of the Army at Drubgam Payeen in and fled from the spot, a police official said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search for the militants, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)