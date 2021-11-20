Millions in US may have long-term loss of smell post-Covid infection

-
ALSO READ
In-host mutations in Covid-19 virus reflecting in variants, finds study
Hospital in Delhi sees rise in neurological cases among post-Covid patients
Tamil Nadu serosurvey finds 66% population have antibodies for Covid
Rodents maybe asymptomatic carriers of SARS-like coronaviruses: Study
Second wave shows herd immunity against Delta variant difficult: Study
-
More than a million people in the US may not have regained the sense of smell months after Covid-19 infection, finds a new study.
The study, published in the journal JAMA Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, estimated that between 7,00,000 and 1.6 million people in the US who had Covid-19 have lost or had a change in their sense of smell that has lasted for more than six months.
According to the researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, this is likely an underestimate, reports CNN.
The study suggests most people recover their sense of smell eventually, but some may never regain it.
The authors consider this a concern because, by comparison, prior to the pandemic, only 13.3 million adults age 40 and older had what scientists call olfactory dysfunction (OD) or chronic olfactory dysfunction (COD).
"These data suggest an emerging public health concern of OD and the urgent need for research that focuses on treating Covid-19 COD," the study said.
A study last year found that 72 per cent of people with Covid-19 recovered their sense of smell after a month, but for some, it is a much slower process.
--IANS
vc/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU