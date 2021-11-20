Canada to allow entry to those vaccinated with Sinopharm, Sinovac, Covaxin

Travellers who are fully vaccinated with the shots from Sinopharm, Sinovac and Covaxin will be allowed to enter Canada starting November 30

Travellers who are fully vaccinated with the shots from Sinopharm, Sinovac and Covaxin will be allowed to enter starting November 30, the Canadian government said.

Currently, only accepts travellers who have received the vaccines, including Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson.

Also starting November 30, people leaving by land or by air for less than 72 hours will no longer be required to provide proof of a negative molecular test to re-enter the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

This change applies only to Canadians, permanent residents and individuals registered under the Indian Act, as well as accompanying children under 12, and individuals with medical contraindications to vaccination.

Additionally, starting January 15, certain groups of travellers, who are currently exempt from entry requirements, will only be allowed to enter Canada if they are fully vaccinated.

Those groups include individuals travelling to reunite with family, international students, professional and amateur athletes, individuals with a valid work permit and other essential service workers including truck drivers.

"With more Canadians getting vaccinated every day, we can move forward cautiously toward a more open border economy and society," said Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos. "At the same time, we can't let our guard down."

To date, the country has reported a total of 1,762,434 cases with 29,481 deaths, according to the Canadian government.

