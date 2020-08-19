Minister Balyan self-quarantines after meeting Covid-infected UP minister

-
Union minister Sanjeev Balyan has gone into self-quarantine after he came in contact with Uttar Pradesh minister Atul Garg who tested positive for Covid-19, his aide said on Wednesday.
According to the aide of Balyan, the Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries went into self-quarantine in Delhi after he came to know about Garg's infection on Tuesday.
Sixty-three-year-old Garg, an MLA from Ghaziabad, was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday after he said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
On his way to Delhi, Balyan had lunch with Garg at the latter's Ghaziabad residence.
Balyan represents Muzaffarnagar in Lok Sabha.
