Mission LiFE launched: PM calls for concept of 'reduce, reuse & recycle'

Prime Minister and United Nations Secretary-General on Thursday launched Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) — a global plan of action aimed at saving the planet from the disastrous consequences of — at the Statue of Unity, Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat.

The launch of the mission, aimed at encouraging people towards sustainable living, comes weeks ahead of the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) of the UNFCCC.

LiFE was announced by Modi during COP26 last year. It is also a part of India's nationally determined contributions (NDC).

During the launch, Modi asked people to adopt the concept of ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ and circular economy and said, “India is committed to tackling the menace of .”

He added, Mission LiFE will strengthen the concept of a pro-people planet. The mission signifies ‘lifestyle of the planet, for the planet and by the planet’.

During the launch, UN Secretary-General, while calling the time perilous for the planted said LiFE initiative is designed to highlight essential and hopeful truths.

“All of us, individuals and communities, can and must be part of the solution of protecting our planet and our collective futures,” Guterres said, adding “We are using the equivalent of 1.6 planet earth to support our lifestyle. This great excess is compounded by the great inequality.

While appreciating India’s efforts in increasing investment in renewable energy, championing International Solar Alliance, Guterres said, “we need to unleash the renewable revolution and I look forward to working with India in driving this agenda forward.”

Talking about the upcoming COP27 in Egypt, the Secretary-General said that the conference presents a key political opportunity to reveal trust and accelerate action across all the pillars of the Paris agreement. “With its vulnerability to climate impacts and its massive economy, India can play a critical bridging role”, Guterres said.

Modi said that Mission LiFE emboldens the spirit of the P3 model- that is Pro- Planet People". Mission LiFE aims at following a three-pronged strategy for changing people's collective approach towards sustainability.

This includes nudging individuals to practice simple yet effective environment-friendly actions in their daily lives (demand), enabling industries and markets to respond swiftly to the changing demand (supply), and to influence government and industrial policy to support both sustainable consumption and production (policy).

The PM also gave an example of the adoption of LED bulbs in India for reducing electricity bills and protecting the environment. “This led to massive savings and environmental benefits and this is a recurring permanent benefit," he said.

The annual per capita carbon footprint in India is only about 1.5 tonnes, compared to the world average of four tonnes per year. Nevertheless, India is working at the forefront to solve global problems like climate change, he said.

“Today we are ranked fourth in wind energy and fifth in solar energy. India's renewable energy capacity has increased by about 290 per cent in the last seven-eight years,” Modi said.

“We have also achieved the target of achieving 40 per cent of the electric capacity from non-fossil-fuel sources nine years ahead of the deadline," Modi added.

We had also achieved a target of 10 per cent ethanol blending in petrol, and that too five months before the deadline, he added.

Highlighting India’s efforts in achieving the goal of net zero by 2070 Modi said: “India has moved towards an environment-friendly energy source through the Hydrogen Mission”.