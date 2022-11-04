JUST IN
Mizoram contributing to India's endeavour to engage with neighbours: Murmu

Murmu stated that she was keen to see increased women's representation in public life, particularly among lawmakers

Topics
Mizoram | northeast | Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu, who was in Mizoram on a two-day visit, said on Friday that the tribal majority state benefits from and makes contributions to the nation's endeavour to engage with neighbours in the region.

Addressing a special assembly session here, she said that Mizoram can explore its past, find best governance practices from pre-modern days, and revive it within contemporary systems for the betterment of people.

She also stated that the Mizoram Legislative Assembly, over the years, "has evolved into an effective instrument in finding solution to people's problem".

Murmu stated that she was keen to see increased women's representation in public life, particularly among lawmakers.

"The Centre's 'Act East Policy' places emphasis on the northeast for improving the country's ties with the extended neighbourhood in the Asia-Pacific region. Mizoram benefits from and also makes contributions to the nation's endeavour to engage with the neighbours in the region," she stated.

Murmu said that the state has done well on all parameters, despite challenges posed by the topography of the hilly state.

"After achieving the status of a full-fledged State in 1987, Mizoram has not looked back. The topography of the hilly region poses special challenges for development; yet the state has done remarkably well on all parameters, especially when it comes to human development.

"As a tribal-majority state, Mizoram can explore its past and find best governance practices from pre-modern days that can be revived within contemporary systems," she said.

Mizoram has the highest forest cover among all Indian states, providing an ideal home for extraordinary and rich biodiversity, she noted.

"Our multiple initiatives in promoting renewable sources of energy have won admiration around the world. Meanwhile, we as individual citizens, policymakers, lawmakers or administrators must strive at our level to help heal the planet.

"While embracing the modern ways, we should also remain in touch with our roots. As a tribal-majority state, Mizoram can explore its past and find best governance practices from pre-modern days that can be revived within contemporary systems," the President insisted.

Murmu also said she was touched by the warm welcome accorded to her in Mizoram.

"India is a celebration of diversity. The states of the north-eastern region add special richness to that variety. You are among those who receive the rising sun first, and ahead of the rest of the Indians in that way," she added.

The President, who was here on her maiden visit, is scheduled to attend programmes in Sikkim later in the day.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 13:56 IST

