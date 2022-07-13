JUST IN
Gradual rise in avg daily riders for Delhi Metro over last 3 mths: Official
Mizoram logs 142 new Covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike in 3 months

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 706 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

Mizoram | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

Photo: Bloomberg

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,30,124 on Wednesday as 142 more people tested positive for the infection, the highest single-day spike in three months, a health official said.

Lunglei district recorded the highest number of new cases at 104, followed by Aizawl (20) and Champhai (nine), he said.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 706 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The state had registered 120 cases on Tuesday.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 25.59 per cent from 24.94 per cent on the previous day.

The northeastern state now has 871 active cases, while 2,28,547 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 12 on Tuesday.

The administration has thus far tested over 19.42 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 555 in the last 24 hours.

First Published: Wed, July 13 2022. 15:51 IST

