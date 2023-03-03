JUST IN
MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande attacked with stump during morning walk
High fever, long-lasting cough: Delhi under the grip of H3N2 virus
Kerala govt to set up more courts for speedy disposal of vigilance cases
iPhone maker Foxconn plans $700 million India plant in shift from China
India, now a great power, has to choose side in Ukraine war: Senator Warner
Cyber criminals use PAN details of M S Dhoni, Abhishek Bachchan for fraud
Air Asia flight suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar
Top headlines: Adani promoters sell stakes, AI plans single pay structure
After G20 FMM, New Delhi to host Quad foreign ministers' meeting today
Manufacturing: PM has multiple holes to fill before pvt capital rushes in
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
High fever, long-lasting cough: Delhi under the grip of H3N2 virus
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande attacked with stump during morning walk

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande was injured after being attacked with a stump by three unidentified persons while he was on a morning walk in central Mumbai's Dadar area on Friday morning

Topics
MNS | Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Sandeep Deshpande
Photo: ANI Twitter

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande was injured after being attacked with a stump by three unidentified persons while he was on a morning walk in central Mumbai's Dadar area on Friday morning, a police official said.

Deshpande received minor injuries in the incident and is out of danger, he said.

"Three unidentified persons attacked MNS leader Deshpande with a stump during his morning walk at Shivaji Park," the official said, adding that nobody has been arrested in this connection so far.

A first information report (FIR) is being registered at the Shivaji Park police station, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on MNS

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 10:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU