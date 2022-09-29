JUST IN
Modern bus stands to be built at six locations: Haryana transport minister

Bus stands equipped with all modern facilities will be built for the convenience of the passengers at six locations in Haryana, state Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma has said

Topics
Haryana | transport

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

A commuter sleeps at Satellite bus stand as buses stay off roads during a Karnataka Bandh against the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal's order in Bengaluru.
Representative Image

Bus stands equipped with all modern facilities will be built for the convenience of the passengers at six locations in Haryana, state Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma has said.

The new bus stands will come up at Rewari, Pipli, Barwala, Kanina ,Guhla Cheeka and Kherki Daula.

Also, tenders have been floated to buy 1,000 buses, Sharma said while presiding a review meeting with the officers of the department on Wednesday. He said the foundation stone for the new bus stands will be laid soon.

The minister said in order to provide better services to citizens, e-ticketing on 60 routes in the state has been started on a trial basis. It would be implement on other routes soon, he said.

The Transport Minister said the department has floated tenders for the purchase of 1,000 buses, which will be finalized soon. Apart from this, 100 electric buses will also be available to the department within the next two months, the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 13:16 IST

