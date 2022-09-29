JUST IN
Following ban, Mangaluru city police seals 12 offices of PFI, associates

With the Central government banning the Popular Front of India (PFI), Mangaluru city police sealed 12 of its offices and associate outfits within the city

Press Trust of India  |  Mangaluru 

With the Central government banning the Popular Front of India (PFI), Mangaluru city police sealed 12 of its offices and associate outfits within the city.

Police sources said 10 offices of the PFI, the office of the Campus Front of India (CFI) and an information and empowerment office of the organisation were sealed since Wednesday evening.

The PFI offices located at Kasaba Bengre, Chokkabettu, Katipalla, Adoor, Kinnipadav, K C Road, Inoli, Mallur, Nellikai road and Kudroli were sealed.

The CFI office at Azizuddin road, Bunder and the information and empowerment office of the outfit at Rao and Rao circle have also been sealed, the sources said.

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 11:39 IST

