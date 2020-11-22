Modi at G20 calls for reform in multilateral organisations for recovery

-
ALSO READ
G20 Leaders' Summit will be held virtually on November 21-22 amid Covid
G20 Summit: India is exceeding Paris Agreement targets, says PM Modi
Covid pandemic biggest challenge facing the world since WW-II: Modi at G20
Trump to attend G20 summit in among last appearances with world leaders
G20 Summit: Climate change must not be fought in silos, says PM Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit on Sunday reiterated the importance of reforms in multilateral organisations to ensure better global governance for faster post-Covid recovery.
In his address on the second and final day of the summit, hosted by Saudi Arabia in the virtual format, Modi also highlighted India's efforts for inclusive development through a participatory approach.
"Was honoured to address G20 partners again on the 2nd day of the Virtual Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia," he tweeted.
"Reiterated the importance of reforms in multilateral organizations to ensure better global governance for faster post-Covid recovery," Modi said in a series of tweets on his address at the summit of the world's leading 20 economies.
At the summit, he also emphasised that an Aatmanirbhar Bharat will be a strong pillar of a resilient post-Covid world economy and global value chains.
"Underlined India's civilizational commitment to harmony between humanity and nature, and our success in increasing renewable energy and biodiversity," the prime minister said in another tweet.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU