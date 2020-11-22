Modi at G20 calls for reform in multilateral organisations for recovery

Prime Minister at the on Sunday reiterated the importance of reforms in multilateral organisations to ensure better global governance for faster post-Covid recovery.

In his address on the second and final day of the summit, hosted by Saudi Arabia in the virtual format, Modi also highlighted India's efforts for inclusive development through a participatory approach.

"Was honoured to address G20 partners again on the 2nd day of the Virtual Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia," he tweeted.

"Reiterated the importance of reforms in multilateral organizations to ensure better global governance for faster post-Covid recovery," Modi said in a series of tweets on his address at the summit of the world's leading 20 economies.

At the summit, he also emphasised that an Aatmanirbhar Bharat will be a strong pillar of a resilient post-Covid world economy and global value chains.

"Underlined India's civilizational commitment to harmony between humanity and nature, and our success in increasing renewable energy and biodiversity," the prime minister said in another tweet.