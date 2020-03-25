Modi calls doctors gods, condemns their harassment for coronavirus fear

Doctors treating patients are "gods in white coats” and their harassment is shameful, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, commenting on reports that medical professionals are being ostracised and evicted.





"I am pained," said Modi in a video conference call with people in Varanasi, his constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He said the Home Ministry has been directed to take action against those who are not cooperating with doctors, nurses and other professionals ''serving us in this critical time".



The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi pleaded Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday to prevent the eviction of healthcare professionals by landlords in the wake of the pandemic.





Doctors across the country have been "stranded on the roads with all their luggage", said the RDA.





