Govt likely to unveil $20 bn stimulus for coronavirus downturn: Report

The government is likely to agree an economic of more than Rs 1.5 trillion ($19.6 billion) to fight a downturn in the country that is currently locked down to stem the spread of coronavirus, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The government has not yet finalised the package and discussions are ongoing between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office, the finance ministry, and Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said both the sources, who asked not to be named as the matter was still under discussion.

One of the sources, a senior government official, said the stimulus plan could be as large as Rs 2.3 trillion, but final numbers were still in discussion.





The package could be announced by the end of the week, both sources added.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister announced a slew of regulatory and compliance measures across sectors to alleviate the hardships being faced by various sectors as the country enters an unprecedented lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Sitharaman also said that a larger economic package will be announced soon.